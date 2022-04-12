Hanskhali case: Accused in cop net, 2 of his friends detained

KOLKATA: Taking swift action, the police on Sunday night arrested a youth identified as Sohel Goali and booked him under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act in the alleged rape and resultant death case of a minor girl at Hanskhali in Nadia district.



According to sources, during interrogation, the accused failed to provide satisfactory answers to several questions put forward by the police about the incident on the night of April 4.

The sleuths have also detained two of Sohel's friends who were present at the birthday party. They are also being questioned. The employees of the crematorium have also been asked why they allowed the girl's cremation without a death certificate from a medical practitioner.

A team from the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights visited the place on Monday. Meanwhile, a petition was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking a CBI probe into the incident.