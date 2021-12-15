Ham radio reunites missing woman with kin in B'desh

kolkata: A mentally-challenged elderly woman, who went missing at Jhargram, was reunited with her relatives after ham radio operators successfully managed to trace her family members in Bangladesh.



Razia Bibi, a resident of Shahbag (Dhaka), was found lying unconscious on the streets of Jhargram six months ago.

The local residents then admitted her to Jhargram Municipal Hospital and then she was shifted to Jhargram Super Speciality Hospital.

The information regarding the missing lady was received by Ambarish Nag Biswas, the custodian and secretary of West Bengal Radio Club—an organisation of ham radio enthusiasts— from his colleague Sujata Bhattacharya (a school teacher and member of the club).

When enquired about her address, the elderly woman pointed out that she is from Bangladesh and all her details are mentioned in her passport. Immediately, state ham radio contacted its counterpart in Bangladesh to trace the address.