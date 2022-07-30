Ham Radio operators seek Prez's help to reunite lady with kin

KOLKATA: The organisation of Ham Radio operators in Bengal has written to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, via an email, seeking her intervention to unite a tribal lady with her family members in Jharkhand. The lady had been traced by the Ham Radio team.



The mentally-challenged lady had got estranged from her family 25 years back. She is presently lodged at a home at Madhyamgram in North 24-Parganas.

"We have been able to trace her family members at Sonua block in West Singbhum, Jharkhand and her brother is eager to take her back home. But they hail from extremely poor family and are unable to come as they cannot bear the expense of the travel. So, on behalf of West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC) - our organisation—we have urged the President of India to take necessary measures so that prompt action can be taken," Ambarish Nag Biswas, Secretary of WBRC, said.

Nag Biswas has already informed the matter to BDO Sonua and spoken with the local Mukhiya Supriya Bodhra. "They are so poor that they don't even have a bank account," he added.

The lady has been lodged at the present address since March 2021 after she was located from Alambazar Ghat area. The Baranagar Police had rescued her and after completion of legal formalities handed her over to the Missionaries of Charity at Madhyamgram. The lady has been shown the photograph of her brother Pator Korah. She has been able to identify him.

WBRC had earlier traced the family members of a tribal lady from Namkhana in South 24-Parganas, who had been missing for 55 years, at the same place in Jharkhand. Nag Biswas had tried his best and taken up the matter with the local administration in the neighboring state to the best of his ability but till now her family members had not been able to receive her.