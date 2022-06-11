Ham radio operators help woman reunite with kin in B'desh

Kolkata: A mentally challenged lady found in a sick condition in Jhargram thirty months back was united with her family at Patuakhali, Dhaka in Bangladesh, thanks to the joint effort of the district administration and ham radio operators in the state.



The lady was found lying on the side of the road in a sick condition in Jhargram nearly two and half years ago and was admitted to the local municipality health centre for treatment. However with her mental condition deteriorating, the district administration shifted her to Jhargram super speciality hospital. She recovered after sustained treatment for over a year but the lady was unable to throw light about her earlier whereabouts.

The district administration sought help from West Bengal Radio Club ( WBRC) - an organization of ham radio enthusiasts. It was a difficult task but after sustained efforts for nearly eight months, her family was traced.

"We arranged for video calling with her brother Tarikul Islam in Bangladesh and the lady identified her brother immediately and grew desperate to return to her family. With two foreign countries involved a lot of formalities were required and with the promptness of the district administration led by District Magistrate Joyoshi Dasgupta and ADM ( General) Pijush Goswami the ground was set for her return," said Ambarish Nag Biswas, Secretary of WBRC said.

Three members of the ham team Nirmalendu Mahato, Parimal Roy and Sujata Goswami accompanied the lady to the Petrapole border in presence of her brother as she crossed over. "The unison has been a reality due to the active role of the state Home department and their counterpart in Bangladesh," Goswami said.