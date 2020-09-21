Ham radio operators help man reunite with family after 15 years

Kolkata: A person from Madhya Pradesh who had gone missing on his way to Kashmir 15 years back reunited with his family on Saturday with the help of Ham radio enthusiasts from West Bengal.

Badri Prasad, 43-year-old, was going on a family tour in Kashmir in a train from Madhya Pardesh. He got down at a station near Delhi to buy snacks and did not get into the train. His family members informed the RFP but couldn't trace him.

On Thursday, Chanchal Paul, a teacher, found Prasad roaming like a vagrant on a road in Bongaon. Paul asked his address and came to know that he is a resident of Anuppur town in Madhya Pradesh. He then passed on the information to social activist Rudra Ghosh, who immediately contacted the Ham radio enthusiasts.

"After getting the information about Prasad, we contacted the district magistrate of Anuppur and traced his family members. We showed his picture to his sons, wife and parents and learnt that he was estranged from his family for more than 15 years," Ambarish Nag Biswas, custodian and secretary of West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC), an organization of ham radio enthusiasts in the state said. He reiterated that the Anuppur district administration arranged a car on which Prasad's family came to Bangoan and took him to his home on Saturday.