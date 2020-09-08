Ham radio helps unite mentally-challenged sexagenarian with family in Nashik

Kolkata: The district administration with the help of ham radio enthusiasts in the state have finally been able to unite a mentally-challenged person hailing from Maharashtra after the latter had got estranged from his family members during the Gangasagar fair.



The person Govind Raosaheb Mundhe was first found by the ham radio operators in a sick condition under a tree and was admitted for treatment at Rudranagar hospital.

However, he fled away a day after his admission. The man was traced for the second time and was again admitted at Rudranagar hospital again. Meanwhile, the ham radio operators managed to trace his family members at Nashik but while the latter were on their way to Bengal their

entire belongings were stolen and they were compelled to return back to their native place. A few days after this, one of his brother who works in the Army contacted Ambarish Nag Biswas, who is the secretary of West Bengal Radio Club and said that his family members will be reaching the state with documents justifying their relation with the man.

"I informed him to contact the local administration or SP as we have already handed him over to them. He did so and told me that the person is under custody of a Parishad that takes care of such estranged

person. We visited the Parishad and to our utter dismay the latter claimed that they had already entrained him at a Mumbai bound train. The parishad members failed to furnish photocopy of the train ticket to substantiate their claim. Finally after sustained efforts during lockdown and unlock period, we have managed to trace him at Kakdwip on Monday morning," Nag Biswas said.

The efforts of three ham members Dibos Mondal , Samarendra Sekhar Roy and Kalipada Patra deserve special mention in the rescue act.The man's brother along with a team from Nashik police station has already started their journey to take the person from the custody of Kakdwip police station.