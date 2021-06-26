Ham radio club unites two long-lost friends after 44 yrs

KOLKATA: In the age of smartphones, two long-lost colleagues were united with the help of Ham Radio clubs after 44 years. An octogenarian doctor in the city wanted to connect with a former colleague, who had worked with him in 1977 at a health centre in Mathabhanga city of Cooch Behar district. Doctor B Das, who hails from Bansdroni in Kolkata, had been trying to trace his former colleague from Odisha, Nityananda Panda. But, all his efforts had gone in vain until his wife approached the Ham Radio enthusiasts.



Panda used to work in SSKM Hospital in 1976 before being posted as the first medical officer of Ghokshadanga primary health centre in Mathabhanga. He was an expert in handling pregnancy cases which was a tough challenge during those days as there was no electricity.

However, he left for his native state in 1977 after handing over the charge to Das.

He, along with his family, had visited Odisha eight times to look for Panda. They sought help from doctors' organisations and even visited a number of hospitals and nursing homes in search of his 'dear friend.' He had traced eight doctors by the surname using the internet search engines. But, none of these attempts yielded fruitful results.

Meanwhile, Das learnt about the activities of West Bengal Radio Club and their role in uniting lost persons with their families. On Thursday, his wife called up the Club's secretary Ambarish Nag Biswas. "I received a phone call from Dr Das' wife who told me that her husband is sick and wants to talk to his long lost friend Dr Panda. I contacted our ham friend Dushmanta Kumar Das and sent a 1977 photograph of Dr Panda. Finally, Dr Panda was traced in Cuttack. On Thursday night, the two friends shared their memories after 44 years," Nag Biswas said.