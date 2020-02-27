Haldia proposes water supply network at cost of Rs 42 crore

Kolkata: Haldia Municipality has proposed to set up a water supply network at an estimated cost of Rs 42 crore.



Shyamal Adak, chairman of the municipality while presenting the Budget for fiscal 2020- 21 said maximum stress has been given on the supply of filtered water. It may be mentioned that after coming to power in 2011, Chief Minister Mamata instructed all the civic bodies to take steps to augment the supply of filtered water.

Accordingly, several civic bodies are lifting unfiltered water from rivers and other water bodies and send filtered water to the households through a supply network.

Haldia Municipality is going to introduce a smart security system to intensify vigil. The DPR of the project has been prepared. The municipality proposes to install 300 smart poles in the next five years, Adak said. The civic body will set up 36 smart poles to start with. The municipality will spend Rs 15 crore on the maintenance of roads and construction of concrete roads in 2020-21. During this period another Rs 10 crore will be spent on the improvement of the underground sewer system.

The municipality has taken a host of projects to provide better amenities to the residents. A sum of Rs 3 crore has been allotted to setup bus stand with all modern facilities while another Rs 3.50 crore will be spent on the installation of street lights. The civic body proposes to set up a state of the art auditorium at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore.

Adak said that the civic body is committed to providing better facilities to the residents. As thousands of people from the neighbouring areas come to Haldia for work, the municipality is laying stress on giving amenities to the people.