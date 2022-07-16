'Haldia has best ecosystem for industrial growth'

kolkata: Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised the fourth Seminar on Haldia, "MCCI Destination Haldia 2022 titled "Development in Difficult Times" on Friday at Hotel Golden Retreat, Haldia. This forum was a part of the Outreach programmes of the Chamber, with a mission to reach out to Tier II & Tier III towns in the districts of the state.



The forum was inaugurated by Srikanta Mahata, Minister of State for MSME & Textiles, government of West Bengal as the Chief Guest. Sudhansu Mondal, Chairman, Haldia Municipality and Jyotirmoy Kar, Chairman, Haldia Development Authority were the Guests of Honour.

Addressing the forum, Srikanta Mahata spoke about the growth potential of Haldia. He spoke about the industry friendly atmosphere created by the Government of West Bengal and the Single-Window Scheme for setting up new industries in this region. He stressed upon mutual support and cooperation between industry and the government for taking Haldia onto the growth trajectory.

Sudhansu Mondal invited the industrialists to come forward to invest and set up units in and around Haldia, as it has the best ecosystem for having industry in this region. Jyotirmoy Kar referred to the industry-friendly atmosphere in Haldia, where there are no strikes and no loss of mandays. He assured all out support for the industrial units.

In his welcome address, Lavesh Poddar, Chairman, Council on Logistics, Transport and Shipping, MCCI, mentioned that the Chamber is planning to set up a Council in Haldia with all the important stakeholders for taking Haldia's development to the next level. He sought support and cooperation from the authorities.