Hakim's security likely to be bolstered

Kolkata: The security of state Transport and Housing minister Firhad Hakim is likely to be strengthened. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of officials from the Directorate of Security at Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Friday.

According to sources after a thorough review of the existing security of the minister it has been decided that considering the sensitive areas that he has to visit, his security needs to be enhanced further. The security at his residence in Chetla will also be bolstered. A senior official associated with the security of the minister who is also the Chairman of the Board of Administrators of KMC said that Hakim may get Z-plus category security.

Meanwhile, the Talk To KMC programme will be held from 12 noon to 1 pm on Saturday instead of 1 pm to 2 pm on Saturday.