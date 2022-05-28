Hakim's 'Gabbar Singh' retort to Yogi's remarks on post-poll violence in Bengal

Kolkata: Equating Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to "Gabbar Singh", senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim asked him to come to Bengal and learn from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee how to work "selflessly for the development of the people" and how the citizens of the state are living without fear unlike in UP.



Refuting Yogi's allegation of post-poll violence in Bengal, Hakim stated that people in Bengal are "advocators of peace", and the people of Bengal had rejected BJP's divisive politics and had voted for the development work done by Mamata Banerjee-led government in the 2021 state Assembly elections which the ruling party won with a historic mandate.

Referring to UP CM as Gabbar Singh, Hakim said: "Bengal is not a place for violence but an advocator of peace. The famous personalities of Bengal are honoured worldwide. In UP people cannot voice their independent opinion in the fear of Gabbar Singh. The Opposition is put behind bars and has to serve imprisonment for years. So such statements by him (Yogi) are a misfit."

Gabbar Singh is the name given to a fictitious dreaded dacoit in the famous Bollywood movie 'Sholay'. He was feared by the common people for his ruthlessness.

Continuing his tirade, Hakim said that BJP had failed to garner votes through its divisive politics in Bengal as the state has voted over the agenda of development.

"He should come and learn administration from Didi (Mamata Banerjee) on how to work for the people. They have pushed the country to disaster by trying to divide people along religious lines. You have instilled a sense of fear among the people by instigating riots," said Hakim, adding that he (UP CM) should desist from attempts to portray Bengal in a poor light.