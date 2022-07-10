Hakim writes to min, suggest scientific land use to curb illegal construction in wetlands

Kolkata: State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim has written to state Environment minister Ratna De Nag providing suggestions for coming up with a comprehensive plan for optimum land use of the East Kolkata Wetlands (EKW), a Ramsar site spread across 12000 hectares of land.



Hakim believes that rampant illegal construction in the wetlands can only be curbed if there is a scientific land use plan which can generate livelihood for the people living in and around the wetlands.

"I have suggested that the land can be used for urban forestry or agriculture that will generate income for the farmers, waterbodies can be utilised for pisciculture, boating or similar sport activities too. These may be the part of the optimum land use plan for EKW," Hakim said.

An illegal structure, spread over 10 acres just behind a private school, on the EKW was demolished a few days back by a combined team of East Kolkata Wetland Management Authority (EKWMA), Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Kolkata Police.

The demolition work in KMC's ward number 108 started after getting the green light from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

EKW located on the eastern fringes of Kolkata bordering the Salt Lake township on the one hand and the new township at Rajarhat on the other is a miracle of nature as it is capable of naturally treating waste water to the extent of 910 million litres per day.

"It is not only responsible for preventing the city from massive inundation in case of heavy rainfall but also ensures that groundwater depletion does not emerge as a major threat for the city. Fishes, vegetables and paddy are cultivated with this water. So for maintaining the ecological balance in Kolkata we have to save the East Kolkata Wetlands," a senior official of state Environment department said.

The state Environment department has already come up with a five year comprehensive EKW Management Plan (2021-26) with the aim to protect the wetlands and at the same time usher in a development in livelihood of the farmers and the fishermen who are dependent upon this unique environment site.

"I will surely look into the suggestions provided by the Minister," Ratna De Nag, state Environment said.