Hakim urges Health dept to give more vaccine doses to KMC

KOLKATA: Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation has requested the state Health department to hand over a major chunk of the vaccine doses supplied by the Centre to the civic body, considering that fact that it is catering to a number of people who are coming from the outskirts of the city too.



The supply of vaccines from the Centre is still not enough. Despite having infrastructure to inoculate 1 lakh people daily, KMC is able to provide the jab to a much lesser population, rued Hakim. About 59,232 people were vaccinated in Kolkata on Monday.

"The super spreaders, who are being administered vaccines from 49 mega centres of KMC, are coming from other districts too. So, there is a requirement for an ample quantity of vaccines in the urban primary health centres too,"Hakim said.

Meanwhile, the state Health department has already vaccinated over 2.29 crore people cumulatively till Monday. Around 2,93,193 people have been vaccinated across the state on Monday.

On Sunday, the state had vaccinated 67,783 people across Bengal. Health department also conducted vaccination among 33,03,670 people belonging to the age bracket 18-44 so far. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Monday. Bengal has so far cumulatively vaccinated 2,29,54,303 people so far.

State had conducted around 29,578 first doses and 38,205 second doses of vaccination on Sunday. Around 733 Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) have been set up till Monday. Around 1,942 AEFI cases have been reported across the state till date. The State Health department on a number of occasions crossed the 3 lakh mark of daily vaccination across Bengal last week. Health department has already set a target of vaccinating around 5 lakh people on a daily basis.

It may be mentioned here that the state Health department is yet to start universal vaccination among the age group 18-45 in all the Covid vaccination centers (CVC) at free of cost as it has not received adequate doses from the Centre. Sources said it would soon be started in the state.