Hakim to inaugurate workshop on Rabindra Sarobar

Kolkata: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will hold a day-long workshop on the improvement of the limnological and environmental aspect of Rabindra Sarobar on Saturday.



State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim, who is also the chairman of KMDA, will inaugurate the workshop.

Environmental experts including representatives of the pollution control board, bio-diversity board and academicians working on this aspect will be taking part in the workshop. KMDA will work on the deliberations in the seminar and will come out with a comprehensive plan of keeping the water quality of Rabindra Sarobar in the best possible condition.

Maintaining the dissolved oxygen level of water is a challenge on the part of KMDA, the custodian of the Sarobar.

The Sarobar has a rich biodiversity with nearly 400 species of animals have been found in the survey carried out a few years back.