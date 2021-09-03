Hakim to inaugurate subway in New Town

KOLKATA: Firhad Hakim, chairman of Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation ( HIDCO) will inaugurate the pedestrian subway in New Town.



The subway, which is the first-of-its-kind in New Town, will connect Rabindra Tirtha with Smart Plaza, Debashis Sen, chairman of New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) said. There are escalators at the entrance and exit. The murals have been done by Shyan Mukherjee and his associates.

Mukherjee had designed the Google Doodle on August 15, 2021.

Glimpses of old and new Kolkata are being depicted on the wall. There will a book shop and zero waste shop along with a tea stall in the subway.