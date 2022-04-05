Hakim to inaugurate city's 1st AC mini bus

kolkata: State Transport minister Firhad Hakim is all set to inaugurate the city's first private AC mini-bus soon.

It is learnt that operators under City Suburban Bus Service are putting efforts to roll out compressed natural gas (CNG) run buses.

"This is for the first time that the state government has allowed us to operator on a particular route. Five private AC mini-bus are to reach the city from a manufacturer in Indore by next Friday. State Transport minister Firhad Hakim will flag off the buses. The date has not been fixed yet," said Tito Saha, General Secretary of City Suburban Bus Service, after conducting a meeting with state Transport minister Firhad Hakim and senior officials at Kasba Transport Bhawan.

He reiterated that once the buses hit the city the vehicles will be rolled out officially and will be operated between New Town and Ultadanga.

At the initial stage, there will be five private AC mini-buses plying on the roads. In future 15 more private AC mini-buses will be bought and run on the roads.

The cost of each private AC mini-bus is Rs 23.5 lakh. The length of the AC mini-bus route is 17 kilometers.The fare of the private AC mini-bus will be similar to that of the state run AC buses.