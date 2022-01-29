Hakim to councillors: Work for all regardless of their political colour

Kolkata: Councillors must work for all regardless of political colour, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim gave this message during an orientation-cum-training programme for the newly elected councillors at Town Hall on Saturday.



"An elected representative has to work for every citizen. They should not be divided. Councillors have a responsibility and it must be fulfilled," said Hakim said during the workshop which was not attended by the BJP councillors—Meena Devi Purohit (ward number 22), Vijay Ojha (ward number 23) and Sajal Ghosh (ward number 50).

The orientation-cum-training programme was conducted to demonstrate the role of councillors, role of administration, how boroughs functions, how revenue is generated, how the duties and responsibilities of the councillors according to the Acts of the Corporation, etc.

Hakim urged the councilors to come forward to prevent pollution. "Councilors will be rewarded for doing a good job in their wards to prevent pollution," he said.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) chairperson Mala Roy lectured on the rules and regulations of the city session. Kolkata Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh explained to the councilors about the huge activities of the Health Department of KMC.

Tarak Singh, Member mayor-in-council (drainage) of KMC, presented to the councilors a rough picture of the city's sewerage system. Mayor Parishad Debabrata Majumder MMIC (Solid Waste Management) informed the councilors about the property tax assessment and collection.

"The training class has encouraged a lot of new councilors. Newcomers have become more interested in municipal work. And the old councilors are more motivated to work," said Dr Kakali Sen, councillor of Ward No. 2.