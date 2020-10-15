Hakim: Time has come to ponder over feasibility of setting up solar panels

Kolkata: Chairman of Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim urged Director General (Water Supply) to examine the possibility of using solar power to run the water treatment plants across the city to cut down the huge electricity cost of operating these plants.



"We have to dole out a few crores every year for running the high voltage machines that are required for smooth functioning of the water treatment plants. There are open spaces available beside these treatment plants. The time has come to ponder over the feasibility of setting up solar panels which will drastically reduce the electricity cost," Hakim said while inaugurating a 10 million gallon capacity reservoir for water storage at Garden Reach on Wednesday.

Hakim expressed his dissatisfaction over some private companies that are lackadaisical in executing water projects or similar projects that are aimed at facilitating common people. He asked DG (Water) Mainak Mukherjee to include the element of awarding a certificate of appreciation to the companies who execute work within time and award minus grade to those who cause delay in completing projects.

Hakim said that the water distribution that has been a problem in Garden Reach and its adjacent wards has been addressed by the water supply department by setting up two distribution lines connecting strategic points in the area. "We are doubling the capacity of Garden Reach water treatment to 200 mgd which will soon be completed," he maintained.