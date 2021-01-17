Hakim thanks scientists for creating Covid vaccine

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday expressed his gratitude to the scientists of the country who developed Covid vaccine and also criticised the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for politicising the vaccination drive.



"Playing politics over Covid vaccine is completely uncalled for. The vaccine was not developed by PM Modi or BJP. Indian scientists toiled hard and developed the vaccine giving a sense of relief to the people of the country. We feel proud for our scientists," Hakim told reporters at the SSKM Hospital on the first day of vaccination.

He also urged the BJP to refrain from playing politics over this issue. Hakim who is also in-charge of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department said he was happy as the vaccination programme started in the state.

"I have spent many sleepless nights in the past eight months. I received many telephone calls from the people requiring beds for the infected patients. We have also lost many of our fellow citizens in our fight against Covid. Now, it's a great feeling that the vaccination process has started," Hakim stated.

Hakim was the first volunteer to receive the shots at the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (ICMR-NICED) during the third phase of clinical trial which began in December. He expressed his interest to take part in the phase III trial of Covid vaccine. He was administered the first dose on December 2 and second dose on December 31. The decision of Hakim to be a part of the trials inspired many youths to come forward. NICED officials received many phone calls from the people willing to volunteer for the trial runs. "The NICED officials were looking for a healthy person who was in his/her early 60s. I received a proposal to take part in the clinical trials as I have no ailments. I readily agreed and received the vaccine at NICED during the clinical trials," Hakim maintained.

He visited the SSKM Hospital and also the Mayor's clinic under his own ward 82 on Saturday morning to supervise the launch of vaccination drive at these two venues. The Mayor's clinic which is run by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation was renovated earlier.