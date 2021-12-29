Hakim takes oath as Mayor, says will serve as 'pradhan sevak' of the city

Kolkata: Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim took oath as the Mayor of Kolkata on Tuesday, and promised to provide better civic services and ensure the city's overall development. He also stated that 'Show Your Mayor via WhatsApp' — a new initiative of the KMC will be started through which civic authorities will resolve problems of the masses faster.



Hakim, who took oath as the Mayor for the second time, said a slew of measures were being taken to make the city number one in terms of beautification and administration.

"We are taking several steps to make Kolkata a dream city as desired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The 'Talk to Mayor' will continue. This apart, we will also start 'Show Your Mayor via WhatsApp'," said Hakim.

He added that 'Show Your Mayor via WhatsApp', the new initiative of the KMC, will help civic authorities solve problems of citizens in minimum time. Citizens will have to take a picture of the problems (garbage piling, road issues and others) and send it to the Kolkata Mayor's office's WhatsApp number.

The KMC officials will take necessary steps once they get the report. Once the problem is solved, a picture will be taken and sent to the complainant.

Under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, from now onwards, KMC will approve land, house mutation and building sanction plans through apps. Drainage permission and taxes can also be applied online. Time taken to approve building plan — which is presently done within one month — will be reduced to two weeks.

"The building plan sanction will now be under a single-window system. People will not have to go to different departments for approval. The app itself will inform a person the reason behind not getting approval; whether it is due to a fire clearance issue or any other reason," said Hakim.

In a bid to stop illegal parking in the city, an app will be available for vehicle owners indicating the rate and place of parking in the city.

Special measures will be made to protect heritage and old buildings (especially in Burrabazar and other places) in Kolkata.

"We will urge the state government to make a law to protect the heritage and old buildings," Hakim pointed out.

Referring to waterlogging issues, Hakim said: "Opposition friends often criticise that Calcutta had not become London, but has become Venice. I will tell them to go to Chennai/Delhi/Mumbai to see how these places get waterlogged. However, to eradicate waterlogging issues in Behala, Kidderpore, Amherst Street and some other pockets pumping stations will be set up."

The KMC will bring new policies for hawkers and advertisements. Arrangements will be made to use electric ovens in the wayside eateries instead of coal-based chullahs to reduce pollution.

On Tuesday, Mala Roy took oath as KMC's chairperson while 12 others took oath as MMICs and were allotted their portfolios.

Traditionally, the Kolkata Mayor takes oath at the KMC House but this time the ceremony was held at the KMC lawns.