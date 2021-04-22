Hakim spreads awareness about safety protocols

KOLKATA: Firhad Hakim took to the streets on Wednesday to spread awareness about the safety protocols amid the surge in Covid cases across the state. Hakim distributed masks among the locals opposite a private hospital in Alipore on Diamond Harbour Road.



"The time has come when the fight against Corona should assume top priority and politics should take a back seat. It is our prime responsibility to ensure that the Covid situation in Bengal does not turn grim as it has happened in places like Maharashtra, UP and Gujarat. I am hopeful that if people in the state wear mask and follow physical distancing we will be able to control the surge" said Hakim. Hakim, who is a Trinamool Congress nominee from Kolkata Port, will face the poll contest on April 27 during the 7th phase. He added that he will be visiting different areas in the city to make people aware of the precautionary measures. "The Prime Minister has been acting as a BJP leader and not as a PM for so long and has not made arrangements for proper supply of vaccine doses. Now when the Corona situation is aggravating, we are facing a shortage of vaccine doses Without ensuring proper vaccine supply for the nation he (PM) has supplied vaccines to other countries," he said.