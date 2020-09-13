Hakim slams Dilip Ghosh over police officers' comment

Kolkata: Firhad Hakim, the Urban Development minister, severely criticised state BJP president Dilip Ghosh who alleged that under the Mamata Banerjee government the police officers have become party workers.



Hakim said it is unfortunate that such a statement is coming from the state president of a national party. "Police in Bengal are neutral and the Trinamool Congress does not intervene in its functioning," he said, adding: "Dilip Ghosh should tell us what should the police officers do who had killed an under-trial prisoner in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh. Should these police officers wear shorts and become RSS cadres?"

Hakim further said: "Before making such statements, Ghosh should see his face in the mirror. The Centre has used all the institutions for its benefit. All of them have been reduced to BJP's party office." While taking part in a 'chai pe charcha' session at Belghoria in North 24-Parganas on Saturday morning, Ghosh said the OC and IC of Belghoria police station have become "Trinamool workers".

He further added: "Their spouses and children are feeling ashamed. These police officers should resign and become vegetable sellers to earn respect from their family members."