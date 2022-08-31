Hakim sets September 20 deadline to repair roads in city

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has set a September 20 deadline for repairing the damaged roads in the city.



Mayor Firhad Hakim will himself venture out on that day to monitor the condition of the roads. About 142 roads in the city that have developed potholes have been listed by the Traffic department of Kolkata Police and handed over to KMC for necessary action.

"Some of these roads belong to agencies like HRBC, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, PWD and other agencies. I have already written to the concerned persons of these agencies to do the needful for the repair of roads under their jurisdiction. The roads which are under us will also be repaired before the Durga Puja latest by September 20. We hope that there is no major rainfall for a long period during this time," Hakim said.