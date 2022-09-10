Hakim pulls up officials over delay in road repair

KOLKATA: Mayor Firhad Hakim took a strong exception over the inordinate delay in repairing of the roads that have developed potholes in the city.



He presided over the coordination meeting before the Durga Puja. Apart from senior officials of KMC's road division, there were officials from KMDA, Fire and Emergency Services department, PWD, Irrigation and Waterways department, Kolkata Port Trust and CESC.

It was learnt that Hakim had expressed his displeasure over the delay in repairing of the roads that are in bad shape. The Kolkata Police had earlier given a list of 150 roads in the city that needed immediate repair to the KMC.

The Mayor asked how many of those roads had not been touched and how long would they take to repair the roads. He had fixed the deadline on September 20.

He became visibly annoyed and told the senior officials of KMDA's Roads department that they may quit the civic authorities if they liked but such casual approach to do an emergency job would not be tolerated. He had also displeasure over some officials of KMDA for the inordinate delay.

Earlier, several councillors had expressed their displeasure over the inordinate delay in repairing of roads. They had alleged that the civic officials had not taken up repair on one pretext or the other.

Several Trinamool Congress councillors had urged the Mayor to expedite repairing of the roads to ensure hassle-free Durga Puja.