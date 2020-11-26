Hakim proposes setting up of asphalt plant

Kolkata: State Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim has sought assistance of the state government for setting up of a mechanical mastic asphalt plant to facilitate road repair and maintenance. He proposed that all government agencies responsible for road maintenance in the city can use the infrastructure for the same.



"I have spoken with state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and have proposed the setting up of a mechanical mastic plant. This plant will produce huge amounts of mastic asphalt. Not only Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), but other agencies like Kolkata Metropolitan

Development Authority, Hooghly River Bridge Commissions and Public Works Department can also use the infrastructure of this plant for repair of roads as and when required. The machine for laying of asphalt can also be procured centrally for all the agencies," said Hakim, who is also the Chairman of Board of Administrators, KMC.

Hakim said mastic asphalt is essential for longevity of roads. "Setting up of a mechanical mastic plant is a costly proposition and it is difficult for any single agency to do so," said a senior KMC official.

Road repairing agencies have been using asphalt from hot mix plants which have been under the glare of the National Green Tribunal due to pollution. KMC has already started work for a batch mix plant at Goragacha Road in Taratala. It will be a semi-automatic and environment friendly facility.

It may be mentioned that the eastern bench of the NGT in October, 2018 had banned the use of hot mix

plants for road construction in the city.

On the basis of recommendations by West Bengal Pollution Control Board, KMC has taken steps for modernisation of the two hot mix plants located at Palmer Bazar near Entally and at Goragacha Road in Taratala.

These two plants are being operated under the monitoring of NGT. KMC has been constantly informing the green bench of the steps being taken to reduce pollution in these two plants and seeking alternatives for reducing pollution.