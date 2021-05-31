Hakim opens 110-bed Covid care unit at Islamia Hosp

KOLKATA: Islamia Hospital at Central Avenue opened its doors as a Covid hospital on Sunday.



The hospital building with 110 beds was inaugurated by Chairman Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim.

"The hospital has tied up with Charing Cross Nursing Home for doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff. However, treatment will be available free-of-cost and the facilities of Swastha Sathi cards can be availed,"Hakim said.

The hospital has been equipped with 400 oxygen cylinders, 15 ICU beds, 50 beds with bipap machines and 45 general Covid beds.

Hakim said the state government has provided Rs 3.75 crore financial assistance for Islamia Hospital.

"We will set up an oxygen plant inside the hospital premises in the days to come," he added, after inaugurating the facility.