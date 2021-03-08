Hakim likely to file nomination papers on April 7, following poll rules will resign from all govt posts

Kolkata: Firhad Hakim will resign from the various government-nominated portfolios including the Chairman of Board of Administrators Kolkata Municipal Corporation before filing nomination for contesting the state Assembly elections.



Hakim will contest from the Kolkata Port seat and is expected to file his nomination on April 7.

It is the rule of the Election Commission that a person will have to resign from all government nominated posts before filing for nominations. So, not only Hakim but Debasish Kumar, Atin Ghosh and Debabrata Majumder, all members of KMC's Board of Administrators will have to resign from their posts before filing nominations.

Kumar is contesting from Rashbehari seat, Ghosh from Cossipore- Belgachia while Majumder from Jadavpur.

The outgoing councilors of all the 144 wards irrespective of their party affiliations will lose their designation as coordinators with the resignation

of Hakim.

The same will be applicable to the Chairman of the 16 boroughs too. This situation will prevail in the KMC till the municipal polls are held.

Apart from the Chairman of BOA, KMC, Hakim is the Chairman of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority, Furfura Sharif Development Authority. Hakim has already resigned from the state Public Policy & Planning Committee, Skill Development Mission, chairman of Cable TV network and his portfolio at Mahajati Sadan Achi Parishad. Chairman of the Board of Administrators of all urban local bodies who are contesting in the elections will have to resign from their posts before filing their

nominations, as per rules of the Commission.