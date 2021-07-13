Hakim inaugurates writers' guild

KOLKATA: Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, on Monday inaugurated Authors and Poets Guild (APG), the first-ever literary association of the country.

"The main task of the APG will be to protect the legal rights and honour of the authors and poets," said Hakim.

"Renowned and successful writers have their own office and department. But lesser-known writers cannot fight individually for their rights. This platform will recognise their works," Hakim added.

He was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony held at Kolkata Press Club.

Filmmaker Goutam Ghosh, Publishers and BookSellers Guild (PBSG) president Tridib Chatterjee and PBSG general secretary Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey were also present on the occasion.

Referring to atrocities on writers and scribes in Uttar Pradesh, Ghosh said: "The guild will keep track of the authors and poets so that they are not deprived of the Right to Freedom of Speech."