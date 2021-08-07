Hakim inaugurates Smart Art Gallery

KOLKATA: Firhad Hakim, Chairman Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation ( Hidco) and state Housing minister inaugurated a Smart Art Gallery in New Town on Friday to encourage the budding artists.



The gallery has come up on 450 square feet space.

There are three walls with 8 feet height for hanging the photo frames. There is a designer false ceiling.

The major gallery is made of fixed display panels and mobile display panels.

The LED lamps that are ideal for gallery lighting have been installed.

The artists can display their art work free-of-cost for one week.

A unique Art Street was created adjacent to the gate number 1 of Eco Park to display the art work of artisans and artists.

The smart art gallery has been set up so that the people can develop the habit of visiting art museums like in the western countries and appreciate the art works.