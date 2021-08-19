Hakim inaugurates first long distance dual fuel engine bus

kolkata: State Transport minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated the first long distance dual fuel engine (CNG and Diesel) bus in the city on Wednesday.



"We are trying to give better services to the people. The Central government is continuously increasing fuel prices that is why we are trying to adopt alternative ways of running buses and save fuel cost," said Hakim, after flagging off the first dual fuel engine South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) bus at Kasba Transport Bhawan. SBTSC managing director, Godala Kiran Kumar, was also present on the occasion. The dual engine bus will run between Kolkata and Ansansol on a trial basis for two weeks.

Hakim reiterated that the main reason of installing dual engine in the long distance bus is that there is less number of CNG filling stations in the state in comparison to refilling stations selling diesel.

If the CNG fuel finishes during the trip, then the tank can be filled with diesel from the nearby refilling station. The Dual Fuel System has been developed and retrofitted by Chinmoy Chakraborty, regional advisor of Indian Biogas Association and member of Committee for Standardisation of Biogas Plant, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India.

Hakim pointed out if the trial is successful, then all the long distance buses will be transformed into dual fuel engine. This apart, vehicles used by the municipal corporations for cleaning roads and garbage depots will also transformed into dual fuel engine.

"We are now focusing on eco-friendly vehicles. In another one year, we will buy 1000 electric buses," pointed Hakim.