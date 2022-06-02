Hakim inaugurates CNG facility at Kasba

kolkata: State Transport Firhad Hakim inaugurated a CNG facility at Kasba depot of West Bengal Transport Corporation.



Hakim said the state government has taken a pledge to bring down pollution level in Kolkata and has encouraged e-vehicles and CNG driven buses.

The state Transport department and BGCL will set up CNG locations in eight bus stations at Howrah, Salt Lake, Thakurpukur, Nilgunj, Belghoria, Santragachi and Karunamoyee. The state government has introduced CNG buses which are running from Sapoorji in New Town to Ultadanga. Private buses have also opted for CNG.

BGCL and WBTCL are entering into a 5-year agreement, where BGCL will be setting up CNG facilities within the premises of WBTCL and supply CNG to buses.

BGCL will be investing Rs 3.5 crore to build up CNG infrastructure at each bus depot. About 15 buses per hour can be refueled with two bus dispensers in the online CNG Station.

There will be significant reduction in vehicular pollution with the introduction of the CNG fleet in the city. The fuel cost to the extent of 25 per cent – 30 per cent, to the bus operators, said a senior transport department official.

The state Transport department intends to affect the conversion of buses from diesel fuels to CNG in a phased manner towards using eco-friendly and efficient green fuel - CNG in the buses, the official said.