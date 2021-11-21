Hakim inaugurates capsule booster pumping station at ward 97

kolkata: Firhad Hakim, chairman Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation inaugurated Kalpataru Water Tank and Booster Pumping Station at ward 97 in south Kolkata on Sunday. The capsule booster pumping station with a capacity of 11 lakh litres will mitigate the problem of less water pressure at M.N. Sen Lane, NN Sen Road, KM Naskar Road, Rishi Colony to name a few. Water from Garden Reach waterworks will reach the reservoir through pipeline and will be supplied to every nook and corner of ward 97.



"Water pressure has been an issue in different wards of Tollygunge and Jadavpur constituency. We are coming up with a pumping station near Dhalai bridge in Garia with an investment of Rs 126 crore. Water from Takta Ghat in Hastings will be reaching the residents of Jadavpur and Tollygunge through this pumping station," Hakim said.

He added that since he assumed charge of KMC in December 2018, 24 booster pumping stations have come up in different parts of the city with an investment of Rs 178 crore. There are still six booster pumping stations in different stages of completion. The capacity of Dhapa water treatment plant is being augmented from 30 milliop gallon to 50 million gallon to address the problem associated with less water pressure in some pockets of Kasba and Patuli.Director general (Water Supply) KMC Mainak Mukherjee said KMC was gradually replacing underground water with surface water and the reservoir cum pumping station at ward 97 is a step towards that direction. State Power minister Aroop Biswas, who happens to be the MLA of Tollygunj, and Debabrata Majumdar MLA from Jadavpur were present at the inaugural progamme. Later, Hakim inaugurated a drainage pumping station at Chitkalikapur area under ward 109 of KMC.