Hakim inaugurates bus service between Kolkata and Dhaka

kolkata: State Transport minister Firhad Hakim on Wednesday inaugurated a new bus service between Bengal and Dhaka.



The service that will be available thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.It is being provided by a well known private bus service provider in collaboration with West Bengal Transport Corporation."This service will contribute in further strengthening of the good relationship shared by Bengal and Bangladesh. The service was suspended for more than two years due to COVID-19 pandemic," Hakim said .

The minister added that there with the recent unveiling of Padma bridge the travel time will be of 8 hours only. Earlier it used to take 12 hours.

Sanjoy Majumder of Greenline said that the air conditioned bus service was started in 2019 but was closed down from March 13, 2020 due to COVID. The ticket price will be Rs 1500 per head. The bus will depart from Karunamoyee depot in Salt Lake at 7 am.

The return journey from Bangladesh will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.