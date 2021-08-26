Hakim inaugurates Aadhaar centre

KOLKATA: Firhad Hakim, chairman of Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), on Wednesday inaugurated permanent Aadhaar Seva Kendra at KMC Annex Building (Roxy Building) situated at Chowringhee Place.



"People don't have to go to the post offices or banks to update or make corrections or update their Aadhaar cards. They can do at the newly-opened facility," said Hakim.

The initiative was taken up by the KMC after many senior citizens urged Hakim to open up Aadhaar Centre as they found it difficult to go to bank or post offices and wait in long queues.

The centre will be operational from Mondays to Saturdays. People from any district in the state can make their Aadhaar update or rectification at the centre. There will be no charge for Aadhaar Enrolment and Mandatory Biometric Update with or without Demographic update. A fee of Rs 50 will be charged for Demographic update (address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, email).

A fee of Rs 100 will be charged for Aadhaar Biometric Update with or without Demographic Update.

People can also register their complaints in 1947 if any official charges extra money. Hakim pointed out that Swastha Sathi centre is also running at the KMC Annex Building. KMC will issue a duplicate card if any person loses the same or it is damaged against payment of only Rs 25.