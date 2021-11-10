Hakim inaugurates 5 hearses; 8 ambulances

KOLKATA: Firhad Hakim, chairman of Board of Administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), on Tuesday inaugurated eight ambulances and five hearse vans to ensure patients are not inconvenienced amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Mala Roy, Trinamool Congress MP, Atin Ghosh, member of Board of Administrators, who is in-charge of Health department, and Debasish Kumar, member of Board of Administrators, in-charge of Parks and Squares department of the KMC were present on the occasion.

Roy, who is also ward number 88 coordinator of KMC, had donated Rs 1.5 crore for the eight ambulances and five hearse vans from her MP LAD fund to the Corporation. The ambulances have been equipped with blood pressure machine, thermometer and first aid devices to give relief to patients before reaching hospital. Patients will get the ambulance service at Rs 200. "We are grateful to Roy who always works as a councilor no matter she is an MP. KMC has always been determined to give its best services," said Hakim.