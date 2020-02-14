Hakim holds meet to review movement around Talla Bridge

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim on Friday chaired a review meeting with concerned officials for improvement of vehicle and pedestrian movement in and around Talla Bridge that has been closed for pedestrian and vehicular movement from January 31.



The state government will also come up with a road from Kantapukur morgue to connect with the Garden Reach flyover, for facilitating vehicular movement with the construction of Majerhat Bridge underway. Senior officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department (PWD) led by minister Aroop Biswas and Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority were present at the meeting at KMC headquarters.

"PWD has come up with some roads and have also widened some of them to facilitate traffic and pedestrian movement, with the Talla Bridge being closed. It will carry out some more work in this regard. There are thirteen rail lines under Talla Bridge and the Railways will not come up with any footbridge in that area with the proposition being so difficult," said Hakim. He added that the Railways have decided to come up with a pier on Cossipore Bridge. "There are 200 residents living under the bridge and the Railways should inspect the area before taking up such construction as their relocation from the place is an impossible proposition," Hakim said.

"We will come up with a level-crossing adjacent to Talla Bridge and are awaiting CRS inspection," said a senior official of Eastern Railway.