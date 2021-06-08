Hakim forms panel to determine bus fare

KOLKATA: The State Transport department has decided to set up a committee to look into the demand for a hike in the fares of private buses and minibuses.

According to sources, state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim had conducted a meeting with the officials and discussed the private bus fare hike issue at Kasba Paribahan Bhawan on Monday. A new committee is being formed to determine the bus fare. The committee will be made up of passengers, bus owners' association members and transport officials. Earlier, a fair regulatory panel was formed. The panel's report is yet to be released.