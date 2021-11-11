Hakim flags off tableau on Covid awareness

kolkata: State Transport minister Firhad Hakim flagged off a Tableau, developed by Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM), on vaccine awareness and COVID-19 protocols on the occasion of International Science Centre and Science Museum Day, Wednesday.



"The BITM has taken a step ahead for the awareness (Cornavirus). Thus, it is definite to help Kolkata Municipal Corporation on the direction to vaccinate everyone in the city. I thank BITM. By taking this step, it is making my job easier," said Hakim, who is also the chairman of Board of Administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, after flagging of the Tableau displaying India's map along with coloured electron microscopic image of Cornavirus and vaccine. V S Ramachandran, director of BITM and Anurag Kumar, director of Science City, were present on the occasion.

The tableau will carry messages towards making the masses aware about the benefits of vaccination as well as COVID-19 behaviour such as wearing mask, cleaning hands, maintaining social distancing and others. In addition to printed message, there will be a recorded voiceover in Bengali and English alerting people of the essentialities of strict adherence of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.