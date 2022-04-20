Hakim flags off AC launch

KOLKATA: State Transport minister Firhad Hakim flagged off AC launch from Millennium Park Jetty on Tuesday. West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) chairman Madan Mitra, state Transport secretary Rajesh Sinha, WBTC managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur and other board members of WBTC were present on the occasion.

"The name of the AC launch is Sagari. The name has been given by Chief Minister Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself," said Hakim.The Sagari is a 20 seater AC launch that will add a touch of comfort to the riverine transport in Kolkata. The ride in Sagari would cost Rs 190 for an hour-long trip. For the entire launch booking, the cost is Rs. 3600 per hour. The ride includes complimentary tea, biscuits. The pantry has microwave and fridge and when booked for parties, one can get their own catering.

"This launch will help people go in cool AC environment and enjoy the scenic Hoogly River. If the response is good, we will add more such launches. The Sagari can be run all year round and can also be used for small meetings, parties or gatherings. The launch has a pantry and a washroom and is made on a low budget," pointed out Hakim.

The AC launch has been made by Government owned Shalimar Works Ltd. It would be operated by the WBTC.

"This AC Launch would boost options for travelers who want comfort at an affordable price. WBTC has always vouched for access and affordable offerings ," said Kapur, managing director of WBTC and chairman of Shalimar Works.