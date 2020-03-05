Hakim flags off 2 vehicles to spread awareness regarding parking lots designated by KMC

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim on Thursday flagged off two vehicles that will move throughout the city to make people aware of the designated parking lots of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the earmarked fees charged for parking vehicles at these places.



"We have come across a section of people who make arrangements for parking vehicles at places that are not earmarked for parking and charge exorbitantly from people. There are parking boards along with rate chart at every designated parking lot and people should park their vehicles only at these places. We do not want people to be fleeced by touts while parking," Hakim said.

One of the vehicles will move in South Kolkata, with another in North Kolkata. "We have identified places where there is heavy congestion and will strategically place the vehicles at these places so that we can reach more and more people with our awareness campaign," said Debashis Kumar, Member, Mayor in-Council (Parking).

In case the citizens feel that they have faced extortion during parking, they can lodge complaints at 155360 or at 18003453375. Complaints can also be lodged through KMC's website. People often do not have the time to go to the police station for lodging complaints of harassment or extortion at the parking lots.

"We have requested Kolkata Police to keep sergeants in supervision duty of the parking lots. If sergeants are deployed in and around then they can register the complaint of the victim right at the spot," a senior official of the department said.