Hakim felicitates officials of Transport dept for successful conduct of Gangasagar Mela

KOLKATA: State Transport minister Firhad Hakim felicitated officials for their exemplary work in Gangasagar Mela on Tuesday.



"I gave away Letter of Appreciation and token of gratitude to the employees of the Transport Department who contributed to the Gangasagar Mela, 2022," said Hakim on the sidelines of felicitation ceremony held at Kasba Transport Bhawan.

State Transport Principal Secretary Transport Rajesh Kumar Sinha, West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) Managing Director Rajanvir Singh Kapur and WBTC Joint Managing Director WBTC Priyanjan Das were present on the occasion.

The Transport Department provides the vessel service between Lot 8 and Kachuberia. Also dedicated bus service was started between various points in Kolkata and Gangasagar.

Referring to the state Transport notification dated January 18, 2022 mentioning commercial vehicles registered in West Bengal can now be produced before any regional authority within the state for fitness checking and obtain the necessary document, Hakim said: "There are many such vehicles that were bought here but moved to places like Siliguri or so."

He reiterated that to obtain the CF the vehicle has to be produced to the respective regional authority every year. Sometimes, the vehicle is even sold but it has to be brought to the concerned RA for the certificate.

To address the issue, the Transport department has taken the initiative to provide the CF from the state government's notified RA anywhere in West Bengal.