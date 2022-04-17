Hakim directs to ascertain cause behind decrease in water pressure

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim instructed the water supply department to ascertain the cause behind less water pressure in Biplabi Barin Ghosh Sarani under ward 14 in North Kolkata.



Hakim believes that suction pumps are being used by a section of residents to lift water at the time of start of water supply that results in decrease in water pressure.

A resident from Biplabi Barin Ghosh Sarani called up at the Talk to Mayor programme on Saturday and complained about the problem of water pressure during the time of supply particularly when it starts. "For the first time I am getting such compliants from this part in North Kolkata. We will take up a study of the entire area and find out what exactly is the cause of such problems," Hakim said. A team from the water supply department of KMC will visit the area on Monday and conduct a survey of the area. Hakim said that he had taken measures to disconnect supply with suction pumps at Garden Reach area.

"KMC produces sufficient water but such illegal practice by some people is depriving the people in the neighbourhood to receive sufficient water," Hakim said.