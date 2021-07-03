Hakim calls meeting with pvt bus operators

Kolkata: State Transport minister Firhad Hakim has called a meeting on Monday with private bus operators reluctant to give services with 50 percent seating and are demanding a fare hike.



"The private bus operators have been called on Monday to discuss their issues. We are plying government buses despite facing several problems," said Hakim.

He reiterated that the state government would be bound to take tough decisions if services are not resumed.

"State Transport minister Hakim has called private bus operators for a meeting at the West Bengal Transport Corporation Maidan tent at 1 pm on July 5, 2021," said Surajit Saha, vice-president of Bengal Bus Syndicate.

There are 40,000 private buses and 6,000 minibuses. In Kolkata, 6,000 private buses (including mini buses) used to ply during pre-Covid era.