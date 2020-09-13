Hakim awaits Home Dept's nod to open up parks for Durga Puja

Kolkata: Firhad Hakim, Chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's Board of Administrators, has sought permission from the state Home department for giving the civic body the approval to open up the parks under its jurisdiction. Around 250 odd parks in the city host Durga Puja and the organisers are in a fix with the premises closed since the imposition of the lockdown in the state.



"The amusement parks can be opened up only after the Government of India's notification. But the parks that are under our maintenance may be opened up. I have sought permission from the Home department in this regard. Hopefully, the green signal will come in three, four days," said Hakim.

The Puja preparation in the city has already kicked off but the organisers who host community pujas in the parks are in a fix with the parks still shut.

"We are yet to start preparations for Durga Puja at Northern Park and DN Mitra Park in Bhowanipore. We are waiting for the permission of the state," said Asim Bose, coordinator of ward 70.

Subir Chatterjee of Kumartuli Park Sarbojonin Puja Committee said they are yet to start preparations for Durga Puja. "We start preparations at least three months prior. But this year we are waiting for government orders. We will strictly abide by the instructions of the government regarding the pujas," said Chatterjee.