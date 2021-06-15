Hakim assures help to get rid of hurdles halting Metro projects

KOLKATA: While taking a stock of the ongoing metro projects in the city, the state Transport minister Firhad Hakim on Monday assured officials of executing agencies— Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL)—that the state government would support them in eradicating hurdles obstructing completion of the projects.



He also conducted a meeting with officials of Kolkata Metro, KMRCL and RVNL at Kasba Paribahan office. "The state Transport minister has assured us that he will talk to the PWD officials to eliminate the hurdles at Joka area," pointed out a RVNL official.

During the meeting, the RVNL officials pointed out that erection of a third rail in Joka–Taratala section of the Joka-BBD Bag Metro corridor has started. There is land encroachment issue near Behala bazaar, where 50 families have encroached the area. At Joka depot, people are obstructing the progress work.

"RVNL is continuing its Noapara- Airport metro construction work even during the lock period. If they complete the construction work, then we will take the permission from the Railway Board for inauguration," pointed out a Kolkata Metro official.

At present, the Joka- BBD Bag, New Garia- Airport, Noapara- Airport and East- West Metro metro projects are undergoing in the city.

RVNL is the executing agency of New Garia to Airport, Joka- BBD Bag, Airport- Barasat and Noapara- Airport project. KMRCL is the executing agency of the East- West Metro project.