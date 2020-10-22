Haj committee to offer accommodation to students

Kolkata: West Bengal State Haj Committee is all set to offer lodging facility for students from other states/districts coming to Kolkata to appear for competitive/ entrance exam after Durga Puja.



"We will start the accommodation facility at the Haj Tower at Koikhali on VIP Road for a section of candidates who are visiting the exam centers in the city from districts/ other states. They have pay to Rs 100," said Md Naqui, executive officer of West Bengal State Haj Committee.

He reiterated that people coming to Kolkata for medical treatment will also get the facility. The decision was taken during a meeting held at Haj House in Park Circus on Monday. West Bengal State Haj Committee chairman Nadimul Haque and other members of the committee were present during the meeting.

At the time of booking, the guests have to furnish photo ID (Voter Card, PAN Card, or Aadhaar Card) at the registrar of the Haj Tower at Koikhali on VIP Road. Earlier, West Bengal Haj Committee had made free accommodation for over 1800 NEET examinees who came to the city from far off places to sit for the examination held on September 13.

West Bengal Haj Committee had also provided free fooding and lodging facilities to foreign Tablighi Jamaat members who were placed under quarantine in Haj Tower.