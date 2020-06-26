Hacking threat: State Power department put on high alert

Kolkata: The state Power department has cautioned its officials and employees who access the e-mails of the department about Chinese hackers trying to attack the system. On Thursday Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said that they have already taken precautionary measures to defend any cyber attack.



On June 21 the state Power department received an e-mail from the Home Ministry informing them about suspected cyber attack by the Chinese Army. After receiving the email, Power department officials instructed the concerned employees to stay alert and not to open other than necessary emails that are being received.

According to the officials of the Power department, if anyone tries to hack the website or the cyber system of the Power department, the IT experts handling the website of the system will receive information about unauthorised entry. The security system of the website has been stepped up.

In the mail sent by the Home Ministry it has been mentioned that the hackers may send an e-mail from the address 'ncov2019@gov.in'. If anyone opens the e-mail sent from the said address a malware will be installed immediately. After the malware gets installed, the hackers will have the complete access of the said computer system.

This apart Chattopadhyay said that they came to know about some unknown miscreants who are taking money after assuring job in the meter reader post of the Power department. Recently few job seekers had been to Vidyut Bhavan for the purpose of interview. As no such advertisement was published the job seekers were asked about the details following which Power department officials came to know a racket is being

operated to cheat such job seekers.