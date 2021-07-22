Habra: TMC leader shot by miscreants

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was allegedly attacked by unknown miscreants on Tuesday night in Habra of North 24-Parganas.



On Tuesday night Rajib Sarkar, a Trinamool Congress leader of Habra area went to a party worker Lakshmi Biswas's house in ward number 3 for a meeting.

During the meeting, Sarkar's phone rang. Though he received the call inside the house, but was facing trouble due to poor connectivity. Sarkar thought of going out of the house as it may solve the connectivity issue.

It is alleged as soon as he came out of the house, a miscreant fired a round at him. But Sarkar rushed inside the house as he had seen someone with a firearm approaching him.

After the incident, Habra police station was informed.

Trinamool Congress leadership of Habra claimed that BJP backed goons are behind the attack.

Sarkar claimed that several people were scheduled to join the party from BJP for which the meeting was called. Till Wednesday night nobody had been arrested.