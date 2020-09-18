Habra couple murder case: One arrested

Kolkata: Police have arrested the accused Tanmoy Bar from Nilgunge area in Barrackpore on Thursday night in the Habra elderly couple murder case.



The couple identified as Ramkrishna Mondal (58) and Lila Mondal (51) of Tunighata Mondalpara at Habra in North 24-Parganas were shot dead on Tuesday night. Family members of the victim couple alleged that Bar had earlier abducted one of their family members and married her forcefully. He even

took her to Bangladesh and confined her there. When they came back, was arrested on the basis of a complaint by the woman after Ramkrishna intervened.