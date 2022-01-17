Habra civic body to install CCTVs in markets

Kolkata: Habra Municipality in North 24-Parganas has come up with a unique idea of setting up CCTV cameras in the markets to ensure that Covid protocols are followed properly.



The step has been taken to check the further spread of infection. Almost all the civic bodies in North 24-Parganas have seen a sudden surge in Covid cases in the past two weeks.

It may be mentioned here that the Barrackpore Municipality has already started a helpline number so that Covid infected patients or their family members can directly inform the civic authority in case of any requirement.

The number is 8276917277. The infected patients or their family members can send whatsapp messages on this number and ask for oxygen cylinders, medicines, food items or vegetables.

Meanwhile, the North 24-Parganas district administrations have started taking stringent measures against people violating Covid norms.

Police is carrying out surveillance in various places which see a considerable number of footfalls.